Nigeria: Nasarawa Amazons Battle Delta Queens As Curtain Falls On NWPL Super 4

Football connoisseurs who have been thronging the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City to witness the best of women soccer in the last one week when the Nigerian Women's Premier League Super 4 began are gearing up for the final match of the competition featuring Nasarawa Amazons and Delta Queens friday.

Prior to the kick off of the competition, most followers of the Nigerian women game picked Rivers Angels and Bayelsa Queens as the teams to beat owing to their pedigree in the game.

But they have been pleasantly surprised by the superlative performances of the Amazons from Nasarawa and Delta Queens who have defied all odds to make the final.

Now, the die is cast! It is time for the best team in the NWPL to emerge and as usual, the fans are not agreed on the likely winner of the match.

But one thing is common in the analysis by the pundits: Anybody, who comes to the stadium for the final game today will be treated to a world-class match in a convivial atmosphere set by the Edo State government.

Nasarawa have seven points, while Delta have five points to make the final, while Bayelsa and Rivers Angels were left to fight for the third place match, which held yesterday.

According to NWFL Chairperson, Aisha Falode, Nasarawa State Deputy Governor, Silas Agera, Asisat Oshoala, who is a product of Robo FC, Edo State government officials and members of the executive committee of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) will grace the occasion.

"There will be an exhibition match between Robo FC and Edo Queens before the final game," stressed Falode who also doubles as NFF board member.

Also speaking on the game, Edo FA Chairman, Frank Ilaboya, assures fans of an entertaining evening inside the stadium and its surroundings.

"We have rolled out the drums to ensure that all football fans at the stadium get the best of Edo State hospitality.

"Before the competition started, the state government gave the stadium a facelift in line with Governor Godwin Obaseki's promise to make the state the sports hub of the country. So, we are ready to welcome all the fans to the final match," Ilaboya noted with enthusiasm.