South Africa: Man Shot in the Head During Fordsburg Business Robbery

A 37-year-old man was left in a critical condition after he was shot in the head during a business robbery in Fordsburg, Johannesburg, on Friday morning.

The man was found lying inside a small shop, said ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring.

He said paramedics had provided him with advanced life support interventions and transported him to a nearby private hospital.

"It is understood that an unknown number of gunmen had entered the store," Meiring said.

Police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubela said they were searching for four armed gunmen.

"They stole an undisclosed amount of cash and fled the scene in a white Chevrolet," Makhubela said.

Source: News24