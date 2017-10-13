13 October 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Man Shot in the Head During Fordsburg Business Robbery

Tagged:

Related Topics

A 37-year-old man was left in a critical condition after he was shot in the head during a business robbery in Fordsburg, Johannesburg, on Friday morning.

The man was found lying inside a small shop, said ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring.

He said paramedics had provided him with advanced life support interventions and transported him to a nearby private hospital.

"It is understood that an unknown number of gunmen had entered the store," Meiring said.

Police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubela said they were searching for four armed gunmen.

"They stole an undisclosed amount of cash and fled the scene in a white Chevrolet," Makhubela said.

Source: News24

South Africa

ANC to Study Supreme Court of Appeal's #SpyTapes Judgment

The African National Congress on Friday said it was studying the Supreme Court of Appeal's decision to dismiss the… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.