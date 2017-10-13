Angolan Chamber of Commerce Wants to Strengthen Relations With Zambia

Luanda — The Angolan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCIA) will boost cooperation between Angolan and Zambian companies in order to strengthen economic relations, said Thursday in Luanda its secretary general António Tiago Gomes.

Speaking at the signing ceremony of a cooperation protocol, the official stressed that the Angolan Government is committed to economic diversification, therefore it is an opportunity to produce goods and services, through partnerships and investments in agriculture, livestock, agro-industry, transport, among other sectors.

According to him, the signing takes place at a time of economic change, crucial in the political, economic and social context of Angola that allows the country to envisage a more favorable environment to the competitive development of business activity.

According to the secretary general of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Angola, the country has everything to grow and develop, especially if it can benefit from the cooperation of countries such as Zambia.

On his turn, the Zambian Chamber of Commerce and Industry chairperson, Michel Nyerenda, said the signing comes at an opportune time, given the fact that the Zambian economy is stabilized.

"The foreign exchange between the dollar and Zambian currency is lower to 6 percent, given the fact that the government is fighting inflation in all products entering and exiting the country", he said.

The event was witnessed by Angola's ambassador to Zambia, Balbina da Silva and Zambian ambassador to Angola, Lawrence Chalunhumana.

Angola and Zambia share a broad common border and excellent bilateral cooperation relations at the level of the Southern African Development Community (SADC), covering the political areas - politics, defense and security, transport, education, health, agriculture, geology and mines.