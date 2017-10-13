Angola: Cuanza Norte - Training of Agronomists Highlighted

Ndalatando — The speedy training of agronomy technicians is fundamental in this stage in which the government intends to leverage the country's agricultural sector, said last Wednesday the vice governor of the northern Cuanza Norte Province for political and social matters, José Alberto Quipungo.

According to the official, the current focus on the training of secondary school agronomy technicians is intended to contribute to the development of agricultural activity in this region.

Alberto Quipungo, who was speaking at the closing ceremony of the Fourth technical-Scientific Gathering of the High Agrarian Institute of Cuanza Norte, deemed agriculture an alternative for the diversification of the country's economy, aimed at reducing the importation of foodstuffs.

In view of this, he said, the Angolan Executive has been investing in the training of agronomy technicians, so that in a speedy manner they can respond to the needs in the agriculture sector.

For two days, Tuesday and Wednesday, the participant in the event debated topics like "Biodiversity, loss, consequences and mitigation", "Raising and handling laying birds", "Methods of vegetal propagation", "Potential and limitations in the access to mechanisation by peasants", among others.