Liberia: Weah Leads

The National Elections Commission (NEC) has begun releasing provisional results for the presidential election, which places Ambassador George M. Weah in an early lead in 11 counties.

Addressing a news conference Thursday, NEC Chairman, Cllr. Jerome Korkoyah, said of the votes counted so far in Bomi County, Weah received 44 percent while Ambassador Joseph N. Boakai of the Unity Party got 33.1 percent.

In Bong County, the NEC Chairman said Ambassador Weah got 39.4 percent of the votes counted, while Ambassador Boakai received 34.0 percent.

He said of the votes counted in Gbarpolu County, CDC accumulated 41 percent while UP received 37.4 percent.

As for Grand Bassa County, Senator Weah got 32.5 percent, Cllr. Charles Brumskine of Liberty Party received 48.4 percent while Boakai 8 percent.

In Grand Gedeh County, Cllr. Korkoyah said senator Weah received 76 percent while UP got 12.0 percent.

In Grand Cape Mount County, Ambassador Weah received 46.4 percent while Boakai got 37.5; in Grand Kru County, Weah received 58.2 percent while UP of Ambassador Boakai got 10.8 percent.

In Lofa County, THE Unity Party got 78.1 percent, Cllr. Brumskine received 8.4 percent while Weah received 5.8 percent.

In Margibi County, senator Weah received 42.8 percent while Boakai of UP got 34.6 percent, follow by Cllr. Brumskine with 21 percent. As for Montserrado County, Weah got 42.8 percent while Boakai received 34.6 percent of the provisional results.

In Maryland County, the Alternative National Congress of Mr. Alexander Cummings received 31. 5 percent, Senator Weah of CDC got 36.2 percent while UP of Boakai received 15.0 percent.

In Nimba County, Senator Prince Johnson got 52.6 percent while Unity Party has received 18.1 percent; In River Cess, CDC received 31.6 percent, Liberty Party 37.3 percent while UP got 13.7 percent.

In River Gee County, Ambassador Weah got 60.7 percent while UP received 15.9 percent. In Sinoe County, CDC received 69.3 percent while Unity Party got 13.1 percent.

Meanwhile, Commissioner Korkoyah has warned political parties from announcing results and declaring winners, as NEC is the only body certified by law to do so.

He said the electoral body is yet to declare any candidate as winner in the presidential and representative elections.

The NEC boss called on any aggrieved party or candidate to make use of the legal process for complaints.