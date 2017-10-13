13 October 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: The Urgent Need to Reclaim Our Country and Hammer Out a Vision Together

This is the moment to restore the Sovereignty of the Citizenry over its Servant - the Government. Let the people organise themselves in their provinces and their organised structures to reimagine the South Africa of their dreams, the South Africa we pray for. This is the Moment. By BISHOP MALUSI MPUMLWANA.

Bishop Malusi Mpumlwana is General Secretary of South African Council of Churches.

It has been five months since the South African Council of Churches released its Unburdening Panel report to the churches. That report revealed what the churches referred to as "observable trends of inappropriate control of State systems through a power-elite that is pivoted around the President of the Republic that is systematically siphoning the assets of the State."

Since then we have seen a slew of email exposés, whose authenticity has not been genuinely questioned, that point to a well orchestrated and hardly concealed campaign to take malicious control of State companies, using a web of deception in which a number of Eskom board members and executives have been caught, in the erstwhile company of trusted global companies like KPMG, McKinsey and SAP.

In this rolling saga some heads have rolled, sacrificially, but the project remains capable...

