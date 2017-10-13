Liberia: CDC, UP Top Provisional Results

The National Elections Commission (NEC) has begun releasing provisional results in the just ended votes cast by Liberians in the October 10, 2017 elections in the country.

Addressing a news conference late Thursday, October 12, 2017, NEC chairman, Cllr. Jerome Korkoya said that everything is on course, but only results released by the Commission is considered as official.

He indicated that the Commission will continue to release provisional results as the process unfolds until the final pronouncement of the official results in the October 10, 2017 elections in the country.

"The Commission asks all other organizations to refrain from announcing election results. Candidates and all political parties are asked to be patient and wait for the official results to be announced by the NEC," Cllr. Korkoya warned.

According to him, provisional results released yesterday, October 12, 2017, placed the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) of Senator George Weah and the ruling Unity Party of Vice President Joseph Boakai ahead of the rest of the other political parties.

"For now, the NEC will only be giving you provisional results of presidential candidates from across the country and tomorrow we will include the representatives'," Cllr. Korkoya noted.

Meanwhile, the electoral body has asked those with complains to use the established legal channel in handling their complaints as the Commission stands ready to address each and every complain.

Beginning with Bomi County, the NEC chairman said of a total of 22 polling places in this county and of the number of votes cast which constitutes 20.25%, the Unity Party of VP Boakai received the total of 33.1% representing 2,807 votes from 32 polling places out of 168 polling of the total votes cast, while opposition CDC of Senator Weah received the total of 44.4%, representing 3,760 votes cast.

In Bong County, there were 502 polling places and 341 of them have reported representing 48.0%, of this number UP received the total of 24,367 votes constituting 34.0% while CDC received the total of 28,373 votes constituting 39.4%.

In Gbarpolu County, there were 173 polling places, out of which 36 have reported representing 19.55% of this result; the UP received the total of 2,768 votes, constituting 37. 4, while CDC received the total 30, 75 votes constituting 41.6%.

In Grand Bassa County, there were 380 polling placing out of which 78 have reported amounting to 40.10%, of these results, the UP got 8.3% while CDC received 32.5% followed by LP with 48.4%.

For Grand Cape Mount County, the Unity Party received 37.5% while CD got 46.4% and in Grand Gedeh County the UP received 12.0% also followed by the CDC received with 76.1%.

Also in Margibi County, the UP received 34.6% followed by CD with 42.8%, and in Grand Kru County the UP received 10.8% while CDC received 58.2%. In Montserrado County the UP received 26.6% while CDC received 50.4%.

This was also followed by Maryland County with the UP receiving 15.0% while the CDC got 36.2%. In Nimba County also, UP received 18.1% while CDC received 36.1%. This was also followed by River Cess County with the UP netting 13.7% and the CDC received 36.1% of the votes.

For River Gee County, UP received 15.9% also followed by CDC 60.7%, and in Sinoe County the CDC topped with 69.3%.