Liberia: 'Votes Must Reflect Results'

Photo: Boakai Fofana/AllAfrica

A woman casts her ballot at a polling center situated on Monrovia's Tubman blvd

The European Union (EU) Observation Mission in Liberian has told the National Elections Commission (NEC) to ensure that results of these elections are reflective of the will of the people as expressed in the votes cast.

EU in a statement said Liberians have shown their strong desire to be a part of the democratic process by turning out in their numbers on voting day.

"Liberian voters have shown their strong desire to be part of the Democratic process by participating in great numbers to the polls. Political parties and the election administration should jeep their positive role and ensure the will of the voters is reflected in the elections results," the release stressed.

Like many observer missions, EU Thursday released its findings of what it observed during the course of the voting process, saying the notable efforts made by Liberian observer organizations showed commitment to ensuring the transparency of the election process.

Chief of observer of the European Union Observation Mission, Madam Maria Arena is quoted as saying that the election day can be described as calm and adequately conducted by the National Elections Commission (NEC).

"Our 81 EU election observers reported from over 297 polling places in rural and urban areas in all counties. Liberians turned out in large numbers already early in the morning. The Election Day can be described as calm and adequately conducted by the National Elections Commission. Before that, the election campaign was nearly peaceful," the statement said quoting Madam Maria Arena, chief observer of the European Union Observation Mission and member of European Parliament.

The EU release further said the process was marred by several difficulties, ranging from long waiting time to vote and undue aggravation on finding their polling place among others.

The EU observation mission however attributed these difficulties to the insufficient training of polling personal, late divulgation of polling process and inadequate guidelines for queue control and voting procedures was very slow.