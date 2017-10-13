South Africa: Man Pleads Guilty for Trying to Sell Dead Cop's Car

A man who attempted to find a buyer for a murdered policeman's stolen car has been sentenced to three years behind bars on a charge of armed robbery.

Mzwondeleli Dasheka, one of six suspects accused of the murder of Warrant Officer Dion Dumas, 57, on Christmas Eve 2016, on Thursday admitted to attempting to sell the officer's BMW.

Dumas's body was discovered outside Atlantis following his disappearance after he went to deliver a Christmas gift to his doctor in Malmesbury.

He had allegedly been lured to bushes in the West Coast neighbourhood where he was robbed and strangled.

Naydene Hill, Margerette van Wyk, Thobinceba Mdutsha, Mateo Nero and a 15-year-old boy will go on trial on Tuesday.

Dasheka, a father of two from Atlantis, in a plea and sentencing agreement in the Western Cape High Court said his five co-accused had arrived at his Witsands home in the vehicle that night, asking him to help them find a buyer.

The driver, whom he knew, said it belonged to him and Dasheka asked for commission for his "services" knowing that his co-accused didn't own a vehicle.

They drove to Khayelitsha to try and find a buyer, he said, but the person they approached had only wanted a car part.

They drove back to Atlantis where one of the accused confirmed his suspicions that the car had been stolen, although he denied that they had told him the circumstances under which they had taken possession of it.

Four of the accused slept at his shack that night, Dasheka said.

"The next morning [Christmas day], accused 5 asked me to tell his parents that the vehicle belonged to me but that I don't have a place to park it at my home. I admit that he asked me to say this so that his parents don't get suspicious about the vehicle," he said in his explanation.

Dasheka and two of the accused went to his house in Extention 13 and asked if they could park "his" car there. They had agreed.

He was arrested two days later.

Source: News24