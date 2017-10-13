Liberia: 'Change Voting Time'

-Election Observer Mission Recommends

Observer missions representing various international organizations, regional bodies and governments that are in the country to observe the conduct of the October 10, 2017 presidential and representative elections have released separate post-election statements.

In furtherance of consolidating peace and strengthening democracy, Liberians on October 10, 2017 went to the polls in large numbers to elect new leaders to steer the affairs of the country for the next six years.

In this vein, several election observation missions are in the country to oversee the process to ensure that the election is free, fair, transparent and credible.

Between twists and turns, and in an effort to improve the status quo, the observer teams have on separate occasions at different locations issued these statements on October 12, 2017 in Monrovia, highlighting the challenges, faults with a number of recommendations to the National Election Commission, one of which cites the voting time in the country to be changed.

These observer missions separately held post-election press conferences at local hotels in Monrovia to preferred their findings and recommendations.

According to the New Election Law (1986) as enshrined in the constitution, elections are to be held on the 10th of October of every Election Year in the country. This, at the peak of the rainy season, is overly challenging given the poor road infrastructure in rural parts of Liberia where a third quarter of the population is found.

EISA Observer Mission Preliminary Statement

As indicated in its statement released that based on findings during the conduct of the elections, the EISA Observer Mission noted a number of recommendations for consideration by Liberian decision-makers including the government and lawmakers.

The observer mission maintained in the recommendations among other issues that Liberians should consider amending the legislation to provide for the conduct of elections during the dry season as opposed to the rainy season; and to take initiative to engage the youth to instill the values of democratic political culture in form of long-term citizenship education.

The observer team also recommended to the National elections commission to consider revising the signage to polling places to enable voters to identify their correct polling places, to ensure that voters are not inconvenienced or discouraged by standing in the wrong queue for long periods on Election Day.

Carter Center Preliminary Statement

The Carter Center Liberia has called on the National Elections commission (NEC) to be transparent in the tabulation of elections results. Addressing a news conference Thursday, Jason Carter of the Carter Center said transparency is very crucial to the election process. "transparency is crucial to the election process, and we urge the NEC to continue efforts to ensure the tabulation process is transparent at all levels and that the public is provided the information it needs to fully understand the process," Jason Carter stressed.

Jason Carter asserted that the prompt release of results is an effective means to building confidence among the electorates and preventing confusion and tension, thus, the Cater Center urged the NEC to release provisional results, including at the polling place level.

However, the Cater Canter highlighted some irregularities observed during the voting process on October 10, 2017 on the part of NEC polling officials.

The Center mentioned the failure on the part of polling staff to properly control the queue during Election Day and the difficulties voters encounter in locating their voting station and as such called on the NEC to resolve said situation in the case of a runoff.

The Center also commended the NEC for what it believes as proactive conduct exhibited by the NEC polling staff in the handling of problems on elections day and encouraged the NEC to continue to react promptly as issues arises throughout the tabulation process.

National Democratic Institute Preliminary Statement

On behalf of the National Democratic Institute (NDI) delegation, the co-leader and regional director, Chris Fomunyoh said these elections mark a historic milestone for Liberia giving the country's experience of conflict and developmental challenges, Liberian should take great pride in the electoral process the nation has conducted thus far.

The statement maintained that given the country's experience of past conflicts, development challenges, such as poor infrastructure and low literacy, and difficult macroeconomic trends, Liberians should take pride in the electoral process the country has conducted in concerted and good-faith, efforts will be needed to bring the elections to a successful conclusion.

The delegation said it was impressed by the enthusiastic participation of voters across the country, many of whom waited patiently in long lines to cast their ballots.

"The statement is built on two pre-election assessment missions in February and September 2017, as well as the findings and contributions of the mission's four in-country analysts and six long-term observers who have been deployed across the country since June."

At every polling places visited by the NDI delegation, they saw voters determine to cast their vote to help shape Liberia's future. "Liberian political parties recruited, trained and deployed tens of thousands of poll watchers, and NDI observers saw multiple parties agents in nearly all polling places observed. Civil society organizations mobilized more than 5,000 citizen's observers who were deployed in every electoral district in the country. The presence of party agents and citizen observers contributed significantly to peacefully safeguarding the vote," the NDI noted in its statement.

The observer mission added that this is a democracy that is getting stronger and deeper each year and as a regional body which has invested a lot in Liberia's future, the enthusiasm and determination shown in this election process was very encouraging.

The NDI said it does not have the ability to determine the transparency of the election but rather it is Liberian themselves who are charged with responsibility to do so.

However, the NDI observed that some aspects of the process presented challenges on Election Day: some precincts with multiple polling places were overcrowded, and some voters were confused as to the proper queue to join; some polling places with many registered voters had only a single voting booth; some voters with voter cards were not on the voter roll; and some polling officials did not apply procedures consistently.

The issue of "missing voters" brought to the force complaints that had been expressed during the pre-election period by political parties, civil society representatives, and the media., to which the national election commission did not provide an adequate explanation, these difficulties led to slow-moving lines in many polling places and in a number of instances, polling places were located in buildings that presented difficult access for the elderly and persons with disabilities.

Consequently, the observers group indicated that the Election Coordinating Committee (ECC) has recommended to the National Elections Commission for possible consideration in an instance of second round-off election.

ECC is a non-partisan citizen observation effort for the 2017 presidential and legislative elections that serves to make the process more inclusive, transparent and accountable by enhancing participation, providing independent information on the quality of the process, and deterring potential problems.

Giving the institution's position on Thursday, ECC steering committee chairman Oscar Bloh said the following recommendations should be speedily put into place by the NEC.

He recommended that the NEC must urgently inform the public and political parties on the procedures for voters whose names are missing from the FRR and that polling staff should receive timely, clear, and consistent instructions on these procedures.

It should consider relocating congested polling precincts to other locations that will facilitate the free flow of voters, and to as well ensure that temporary staff receive adequate training particularly relating to crowd control and providing assistance to voters in determining which queue they are to vote.

That NEC should also provide timely and up-to-day information to voters during the tally process including providing detailed information to the public on data entry and transmission of results system at both the magistrate offices and the national tally center are amongst several recommendations highlighted by the ECC.

The election coordinating committee also recommended to the Supreme Court of the Republic of Liberia to expeditiously adjudicate all electoral related petitions, disputes and grievances, and called on the Liberian police and other security agencies to continue to demonstrate neutrality and professionalism in dealing with electoral matters.

The group called on the media to continuously demonstrate high degree of professionalism on how it reports on the results of the elections and remain conflict sensitive in reporting on all electoral disputes.