Angolan President Appoints Secretaries of State

Luanda — The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, appointed on Wednesday the Secretaries of State of the different ministries.

1. Gaspar Santos Rufino, for the position of Secretary of State for National Defense;

2. Afonso Carlos Neto, for the post of Secretary of State for Defense Infrastructures and Industries;

3. José Bamókina Zau, for the post of Secretary of State for Interior;

4. Hermenegildo José Félix, Secretary of State for Technical Assurance;

5. Téte António, for the post of Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs;

6. Domingos Custódio Vieira Lopes, for the position of Secretary of State for International Cooperation and Angolan Communities;

7. Aia Eza Nacília Gomes da Silva, for the position of Secretary of State for Budget and Public Investment;

8. Vera Esperança dos Santos Daves, for the post of Secretary of State for Finance and Treasury;

9. Manuel Neto da Costa, for the position of Secretary of State for Planning;

10. Sérgio de Sousa Mendes dos Santos, for the position of Secretary of State for Economy;

11. Laurinda Jacinto Prazeres Monteiro Cardoso, for the post of Secretary of State for Territory Administration;

12. Márcio de Jesus Lopes Daniel, for the position of Secretary of State for State Reform;

13. Orlando Fernandes, for the position of Secretary of State for Justice;

14. Ana Celeste Cardoso Januário, for the post of Secretary of State for Human Rights and Citizenship;

15. António Francisco Afonso, for the position of Secretary of State for Public Administration;

16. Manuel de Jesus Moreira, for the position of Secretary of State for Labor and Social Security;

17. Clemente Cunjuca, for the position of Secretary of State for Former Combatants and Motherland Veterans;

18. Carlos Alberto Jaime Pinto, for the position of Secretary of State for Agriculture and Livestock;

19. André de Jesus Moda, for the post of Secretary of State for Forestry;

20. Ivan Magalhães do Prado, for the position of Secretary of State for Industry;

21. Jânio da Rosa Corrêa Victor, for the position of Secretary of State for Geology and Mining;

22. Carlos Saturnino Guerra Sousa e Oliveira, for the position of Secretary of State for Petroleum;

23. Amadeu de Jesus Alves Leitão Nunes, for the position of Secretary of State for Trade;

24. José Guerreiro Alves Primo, for the position of Secretary of State for Hotels and Tourism;

25. Manuel José da Costa Molares D'Abril, for the position of Secretary of State for Construction;

26. Fernando Malheiros José Carlos, for the position of Secretary of State for Public Works;

27. Angela Cristina de Branco Lima Rodrigues Mingas, for the post of Secretary of State for Territorial Development;

28. Joaquim Silvestre António, for the post of Secretary of State for Housing;

29. António Fernandes Rodrigues Belsa da Costa, for the post of Secretary of State for Energy;

30. Luís Filipe da Silva, for the position of Secretary of State for Water;

31. José Manuel Cerqueira, for the position of Secretary of State for Rail Transport;

32. Mário Miguel Domingues, for the post of Secretary of State for Civil Aviation;

33. Joaquim Lourenço Manuel, for the position of Secretary of State for Environment;

34. Carlos Filomeno de Martinó dos Santos Cordeiro, for the position of Secretary of State for Fisheries;

35. Mário Augusto da Silva Oliveira, for the position of Secretary of State for Telecommunications;

36. Manuel Gomes da Conceição Homem, for the position of Secretary of State for Information Technologies;

37. Eugénio Adolfo Alves da Silva, for the position of Secretary of State for Higher Education;

38. Domingos da Silva Neto, for the post of Secretary of State for Science, Technology and Innovation;

39. Celso Domingos José Malavoloneke, for the post of Secretary of State for Social Communication;

40. José Manuel Vieira Dias da Cunha, for the position of Secretary of State for Public Health;

41. Valentim Altino de Chantal Matias, for the position of Secretary of State for the Hospital Area;

42. Joaquim Felizardo Alfredo Cabral, for the position of Secretary of State for Pre-School and General Education;

43. Jesus Joaquim Baptista, for the position of Secretary of State for Technical and Vocational Education;

44. Maria da Piedade de Jesus, for the post of Secretary of State for Culture;

45. João Domingos Silva Constantino, for the position of Secretary of State for Creative Industries;

46. Lúcio Gonçalves do Amaral, for the position of Secretary of State for Social Action;

47. Ruth Madalena Mixinge, for the post of Secretary of State for Family and Women Issues;

48. Carlos Domingues Bendinha de Almeida, for the position of Secretary of State for Sports;

49. Guilhermina Fundanga Manuel Mayer Alcaim, for the post of Secretary of State for Youth;

50. António Fernando Neto da Costa, for the post of Deputy Secretary of the Cabinet Council.

The inauguration ceremony is taking place on Friday, October 13, at the Presidential Palace Noble Hall at 9:00 a.m.