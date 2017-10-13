13 October 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Reduced Number of Judges Causes Delays in Lawsuits Resolution

Tagged:

Related Topics

Menongue — The Provincial Court of the south-eastern Cuando Cubango Province lately has been facing difficulties to provide speedy resolution of lawsuits, due to its reduced number of judges, which is not enough to respond to the demand.

This was said last Thursday by the Acting Presiding Judge of Cuando Cubango Provincial Court, Jones Paulo, at the opening of the Third Ordinary Meeting of the Provincial Judicial Co-ordination Commission, relating to the third quarter of the present year.

The magistrate considered, however, that the commission has been doing a positive work, having encouraged the members of this taskforce to continue showing great commitment to improving the quality of their work.

He appealed to the judicial magistrates for an increased sense of responsibility and the need to cater well for the public interest.

Angola

Angolan President Appoints Secretaries of State

The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, appointed on Wednesday the Secretaries of State of the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.