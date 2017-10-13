Angola: Reduced Number of Judges Causes Delays in Lawsuits Resolution

Menongue — The Provincial Court of the south-eastern Cuando Cubango Province lately has been facing difficulties to provide speedy resolution of lawsuits, due to its reduced number of judges, which is not enough to respond to the demand.

This was said last Thursday by the Acting Presiding Judge of Cuando Cubango Provincial Court, Jones Paulo, at the opening of the Third Ordinary Meeting of the Provincial Judicial Co-ordination Commission, relating to the third quarter of the present year.

The magistrate considered, however, that the commission has been doing a positive work, having encouraged the members of this taskforce to continue showing great commitment to improving the quality of their work.

He appealed to the judicial magistrates for an increased sense of responsibility and the need to cater well for the public interest.