Angola: Former Basketball Player Appointed Secretary of State

Luanda — The former basketball player Carlos de Almeida was appointed last Thursday, by the President of the Republic, João Lourenço, secretary of State for Sports.

The ex-captain of the Angolan national squad and Angola's 1º de Agosto team, in the year 2014 put an end to professional basketball and embarked on a career in politics, by joining the ruling MPLA party's parliamentary group.

In the previous legislature Carlos de Almeida was a member of the 7th Commission of the National Assembly (Angolan Parliament), which deals with issues relating to family, infancy, youth, sports, former combatants and social action. He co-ordinated the sub-commission for youth and sports.

Carlos Almeida will be assisting the new incumbent minister of Youth and Sports, Ana Paula Sacramento, herself a former handball player.

Profile of the new secretary of State for Sports:

Full Name: Carlos Domingues Bendinha de Almeida

Date of Birth: 24 September 1976, in Luanda

Marital Status: Married and father of three

He has a degree in Psychology from the Angolan Higher Institute of Education Sciences (ISCED-Luanda).

Carlos Almeida started his sport career at the age of nine in Grupo Desportivo da ERT team.

He played for the country's two main and oldest clubs, namely Petro Atléctico de Luanda and 1º de Agosto, having finished his career in the latter.

He won for seven times the African Nations Cup (Afrobasket), the last one having been in the year 2013, in Côte d'Ivoire.

He has also received a few distinctions for outstanding performances in the national, African and world championships.

Carlos Almeida also played in three Olympic Games, namely in Sidney (Australia 2000), Athens (Greece 2004) and Beijing (China 2008).