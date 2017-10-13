Kenya: Woman Accused of Cutting Lover's Genitals Arrested

Photo: Joseph Kanyi/Daily Nation

Eliud Kithaka waits to be attended to at Sagana Health Centre in Kirinyaga County on October 11, 2017.

Police have arrested a woman accused of cutting the genitals of her lover at Thumaita village in Kirinyaga County after a domestic disagreement.

The suspect was flushed out of her hideout and locked up at Baricho police station for questioning following the brutal attack on Sunday.

According to the County administration police commander Daudi Mohammed, the woman, who went into hiding immediately after committing the crime, will be charged in court.

"We have apprehended the suspect and we are interrogating her. She must face the law," said Mr Mohammed.

The victim, Eliud Kithaka, 40, had his manhood chopped by the woman with whom she had been living.

The man narrated to journalists how, while sleeping in the house at around 11am, his girlfriend had arrived home after spending Saturday night out and commanded him to leave the house.

He defied her directive as she insisted that she was fed up with him and he must vacate the house.

The two quarreled for minutes before everything cooled down.

Moments later, the unsuspecting Mr Kithaka went to bed and continued to sleep. The woman then took a knife and started cutting his genitals.

After the attack, the woman, who is a rice farmer in the area escaped leaving Mr Kithaka bleeding profusely.