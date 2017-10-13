Tanzania: Diamond Risks Six-Months Jail Term in Child Support Lawsuit

Bongo flava superstar Diamond Platinumz is facing a six-months jail term or a fine of upto Tsh5 million (Sh224,170) if found guilty of absconding his parental obligations.

A fortnight ago, Diamond was sued by his baby mama Hamisa Mobetto for child support and defamation, and the date for his appearance before a Kisutu Court in Dar es Salaam is fast approaching.

Diamond has publicly confessed cheating on his partner Zari Hassan with Mobetto.

The two bore a son Abdullatifah Naseeb in August whom Diamond claimed he is fully providing for.

In her notice for the lawsuit, Mobetto gave Diamond an ultimatum of 7 days to start supporting the child of two months and also demanded an apology for defamatory remarks the singer made against her.

JAIL SENTENCE

Diamond however failed to meet the demands prompting Mobetto to move to court.

The case is set to be mentioned end of this month, and according to Tanzanians' Children's' Act 2009, if Diamond who is currently riding high with his latest hist single, Hallelujah, is found guilty he could be fined up to Tsh5 million or sentenced to jail for six months or slapped with the two penalties as the court would dim fit.

This is according to Tanzanians' Childrens expert lawyer Abdallah Shaibu interpretation.

"Ukiangalia sheria ya watoto ya 2009 kwenye kifungu cha 41, kimezungumzia jukumu la mzazi katika kutunza mtoto. Pia vile viloe tukiangalia kifungu namba 51 cha sheria ya mtoto 2009 kimetaja itakuwa ni jukumu kwa mtu yeyote akiwemo baba endapo atashindwa kutoa huduma muhimu kwa mtoto, endapo atatiwa hatiani atapigwa faini isiyopungua laki tano na isiyozidi milioni tano. Pia ipo adhabu ya kifungo cha miezi sita kwa namna mahakama itakavyoona au adhabu zote hizo zikakwenda pamoja" Shaibu, who works for DKM Legal Consultants Advocates in Dar Es Salaam, said.