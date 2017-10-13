Nigeria: Lakowe Promises More Tournaments for Professionals, Amateurs

With a successful fifth anniversary tourney done and dusted, Lakowe Lakes Golf Club, Lagos State has promised golf enthusiasts, as well as tour professionals of more great outings in the years ahead.

Golf Director at the club, Campbell Elliot, who made the disclosure at the fifth anniversary Pro-Am of the club, expressed happiness at the turnout of participants, saying it was an endorsement of the tournament, as well as its acceptability by the golfing community.

He said the tournament, "which is a popular event, and one of those members really look forward to playing, has also succeeded in giving pros more opportunities for tournaments, just as the quality of play has improved far beyond when we first started.

"This tournament also gives the club the opportunity to grow the game in West Africa. In addition to that, playing alongside some of the best professionals in the country definitely presents our members with opportunities to gain exposure in some aspects of the game.

"One of the essence of starting the Lakowe anniversary tournament is to have young players coming through the ranks here bloom in golf. It will be our pleasure if we have some of them shooting to prominence in the circuit," Campbell added.

On the tourney's metamorphosis into a two-day affair, he said, "Our objective was to expand the tournament from a one-day event to a two-day event, which over 120 golfers are taking part. We are likely to further expand it to a four-day Pro-Am tournament in future, with the participation of some of the best players from within Nigeria, and the West and East African sub-regions."

He added that plans were afoot to develop a sports club and lakeside recreation centre to provide a wide range of activities, including squash, tennis, badminton, swimming and a playground and picnic for families who are not golf aficionados in the Lakowe Estate.

At the fifth anniversary Pro-Am, Achimota Golf Club of Ghana ace, and former Professional Golfers' Association of Nigeria (PGAN) Order of Merit Leader, Emos Korblah, emerged winner (on sudden death).Another former Order of Merit Leader, and IBB Golf and Country Club-based pro, Andrew Oche Odoh, holed out in second place with +2.