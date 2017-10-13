Nigeria: National Hospital Disowns Kidney Patient, Oghenekevwe

Abuja — The National Hospital, Abuja yesterday wrote to The Guardian to disown one Mrs. Roseline Oghenekevwe, a 40-year-old mother of three, who allegedly needs a kidney transplant.

A report in the paper published on Tuesday September 5, 2017 quoted Oghenekevwe as suffering from an end stage renal disease, secondary to long-standing hypertension and retroviral diseases. Oghenekevwe said she needed N11 million to enable her undergo kidney transplant at the National Hospital, Abuja.

A clinical administrator and senior medical officer at Kidney Solutions, Dr. Aderemi Oladapo-Sani, said the patient needed a definitive management of renal transplant from its partnering hospital, The National Hospital at the cost of N11 million.

But a letter from the National Hospital signed by Tayo Haastrup of the AD-HOD/Information and Protocol management for the Chief Medical Director, said "the said patient is not known and has not been seen at the National Hospital. There is no record of her in our patients data base."

The letter added, "let it also be known that we are not partnering with any agency on kidney transplant and currently we do not carry out kidney transplant surgery in National Hospital Abuja."