13 October 2017

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Kudos for Osun Government Over Strides in Education Sector

The three senatorial districts in Osun State have benefitted from the massive investment in education under the Rauf Aregbesola administration.The state Commissioner for Education, Young Omotunde, disclosed this yesterday at a press conference in Osogbo, saying the first major challenge Aregbesola decided to tackle on assumption of office about six years ago was the near collapse of the state's public school system.

He said the state education sector was so bad that public schools became completely unattractive and an object of ridicule.The commissioner pointed out that apart from restoring the lost glory of public education by making it very attractive, Aregbesola had gone a step further by proving that free education was still possible at the elementary and secondary levels.

While commending the governor for transforming the sector without discrimination across the state, Omotunde stated that the policy, which ensured that every child went to school initiated by the Aregbesola administration, had not only rejuvenated the education sector, but rekindled interest in public education.

"The education facilities being put in place are far better than those in the private schools," he said.Omotunde noted that one of the success stories of Aregbesola's educational transformation in Osun, especially its school feeding programme, was the fact that it had become a model adopted by the Federal Government and the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO).

According to Omotunde, Osun West Senatorial District alone has enjoyed a minimum of about N11 billion worth of investment in the education sector since 2010."Six model elementary schools were built and commissioned with 150 classrooms across the Osun West Senatorial District while two of these schools were built in Iwo, one in Ayedaade, one in Ayedire and two in Ede South local councils," he added.

