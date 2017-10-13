Lesotho: Sands, Lady Zamar Date Maseru

SWAZILAND'S Tigi Tigi hit-maker, Sands is set to make his debut performance in the Mountain Kingdom along with South African, Lady Zamar, at the Summer Party at Maseru Club on 4 November this year.

Sands was pictured with staff of a local club two months ago when he visited Lesotho for undisclosed business.

He recently took to social media to confirm his impending Lesotho date, urging music lovers to buy tickets before they run out.

He further told the Weekender that he was looking forward to the show.

"I am excited to be heading to Lesotho," he said, adding, "The love I have received is overwhelming so I intend to give a world-class performance".

On the other hand, Lady Zamar is one of the celebrated female disc spinners in her country as well as in Lesotho.

She made waves with her debut album, King Zamar, which was released early this year, with tracks like My Baby and Kissing becoming club anthems.

The duo will share the stage with locals such as Damario, Selimo Thabane, Maya, Killer Kau and South African-based Leomile.

Comedian, Lilaphalapha, will host the show.

The event is the brainchild of Loxion Entertainment, whose director, Mamphasa Makhomo, told the Weekender that the aim was to give Basotho a more relaxed vibe, featuring people who have not been in the country before.

"Sands and Lady Zamar's music has been making waves in the country since last year and it is an honour to be the first to bring them to Lesotho.

"Theirs are laid back sounds that can be played at relaxed events and that is what we are introducing to the local market, especially the youth. The local line-up is also made up of artistes who can complement that kind of vibe," Makhomo said.