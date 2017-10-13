Liberia: BYC and Liscr Sign Additional Players

Though the Liberia Football Association is yet to disclose the official date for resumption of the 1st and 2nd division leagues, two clubs - Barrack Young Controllers and LISCR FC - continue to beef up their squads by signing additional players ahead of the new league season.

After signing three players apiece during the earlier stages of the transfer window, both BYC and LISCR have added an additional two and three players respectively.

Former Liberian champions BYC added to their list former Fassell FC goalkeeper Alpha Jalloh and former right back Jeremy Saygbe for undisclosed fees.

Goalkeeper Jalloh, 23, who once played for the BYC, returned to the Go Blue family after signing a two-year deal. During his stay at the club, the shot-stopper made over 75 appearances for the junior club BYCII and was part of the team at the Confederation of African Football Cup competition before leaving to join Fassell FC in 2016. He also won the Liberia Football Association Knockout Competition and the Second Division championship twice as BYC II goalkeeper.

"I'm delighted to return home to BYC. We had a fantastic history during my first time at the club and I want to help the team and coach Lartey achieve a lot of success. I've always had a wonderful relationship with the fans and I am looking forward to wearing the blue shirt of BYC Football once again," Jalloh said.

Jalloh was joined by Jeremy Saygbe, a right-back who also penned a two-year deal with an option to extend the contract based on performance. His move to BYC was his second to a top-flight club in Liberia after leaving Muscat FC for Fassell FC two years ago.

Former Muscat FC and FC Fassel defender Jeremy Saygbe welcomed at the Blue Field

This brings to five the new players signed by the Go Blue Boys ahead of the new season.

On the other hand, BYC's rival LISCR, who won double titles last season, have taken a huge step in the transfer market after signing three foreign players from The Gambia.

The Shipping Boys on Wednesday confirmed the signing of three players including Arona Jabang, Bully Drammeh and Adama Sabally, all from Real De Banjul in The Gambia. According to LISCR FC, the signing of the three foreign players is part of the team's preparation ahead of the new season and as Liberia's next representative to the CAF Champions League.

LISCR coach Tapha Manneh has expressed confidence in making a mark in the CAF Champions League and defending his titles in the upcoming season.

"Everybody is preparing for us so we also have to prepare ourselves and set a new record in the CAF Champions League," Coach Manneh said.