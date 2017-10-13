Liberia: New AfDB Director for Liberia Presents Letters of Accreditation

New AfDB Country Director, Dr. Orison Amu Presents Letters of Accreditation to Foreign Minister Kamara

The new country director of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr. Orison Amu, has assured that during his tour of duty here, he will exert all efforts in strengthening the relationship between the bank and the Liberian Government, "making it deeper and stronger".

"The bank is in the middle of developing a new strategy for Liberia - a business plan. I've heard your kind guidance and direction. I will be listening to you and your colleagues during my tenure to tailor out interventions, specifically to address issues that are very important to this country," Dr. Orison Mawumenyo Amu said.

According to a Foreign Ministry release, Dr. Amu was speaking at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs where he presented his Letters of Accreditation to Foreign Minister, Madam Marjon Kamara on Thursday, October 12, 2017. He replaces Ms. Margaret Kilo who ended her tour of duty here recently.

He stressed that Liberia played a pivotal role in the establishment of the ADB; as such, the country is dear to the bank and it will continue to enjoy very strong relations. The new AfDB country manager said he was looking forward to working with the Government to move the country's development agenda forward.

Dr. Amu extended best wishes to the Government and people of Liberia on behalf of the president of the AfDB, Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, especially during these historic elections. He said he was delighted to be in the country to observe; particularly glad that the first round passed off peacefully. "As we go towards the run-off, it is my wish that everything will go on successfully," he urged.

Earlier, Foreign Minister Kamara welcomed Dr. Amu to Liberia, and said Government was pleased at his selection based on the confidence reposed in him by the AfDB president, Dr. Adesina.

She stressed the excellent relations Liberia has with the bank and hoped that during his tenure, he will strengthen the already good relationship. "You have come at a time that Liberia has forged a very close relationship with the bank and especially with your predecessor, Ms. Margaret Kilo."

Minister Kamara stressed that Ms. Kilo worked in a consultative manner and brought the bank's support in many of government's development priority areas. She hoped that with his wealth of experience, he will continue to support those ongoing projects sponsored by the bank.

She wished him a pleasant and fulfilling assignment in Liberia and assured him that if anything that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs can do to make his work easier, he should feel free to contact the Ministry.

Dr. Amu, a Ghanaian, obtained a PhD in Economics from the University of Sheffield, United Kingdom (2006 - 2013). Before then, he earned a MA, in Economics from the University of Ghana (1998 - 2000); and a BSc. (Hons.), in Chemical Engineering from the University of Science and Technology, Ghana (1985 - 1989).

At the AfDB, he did additional professional courses including: Leadership and Management Development Programme - AfDB/Cranfield School of Management (2010); and Macroeconomic Modelling for Climate Planning - Institute of International Education, Boston, U.S.A. (2000).

Before his appointment, he served as AfDB Chief Investment Officer - Private Sector Department from 2015; before then, he served as Chief Regional Program Officer - Eastern Africa Resource Center (2012 - 2015), among other positions.

