Liberia: "Do Away With Brown Envelopes"

An assembly of Brilliant Communication and Leadership School graduates at Bethesda Assembly of God Church in Paynesville

Liberian Educator Urges Media Practitioners

A Liberian educator and broadcast media executive has urged Liberian journalists to stop accepting 'brown envelopes' and other forms of incentives as a reward for performing their professional duties.

Dr. Dennis N. N. Walker, vice president of the Cuttington University Graduate School and Professional Studies (CUGSPS), gave the admonition last Sunday at the commencement convocation of Brilliant Communication and Leadership School (BCLS) in Paynesville.

Addressing the 20 graduates at the well-attended graduation program held at the Bethesda Assembly of God Church, Dr. Walker warned Liberian journalists that accepting what he described as 'Kato' (accepting money for professional services) for executing their professional duty is not ethically acceptable in journalism.

Dr. Walker reminded the graduates that the graduation was the culmination of the collective work of the staff and their sponsors.

He told the outgoing and incoming BCLS students that perseverance is a cardinal cornerstone for future achievement.

Dr. Walker also urged Liberians across the country to consider the unfolding democratic process as a practical means intended to demonstrate their rights to choose leaders that will ensure peace and stability in the country.

"Each of us should always be aware that we have cardinal roles and contributions to the overall development, growth, and progress of our nation," Dr. Walker stressed.

He called on the graduates to be objective and ethical in their daily interactions as media practitioners to enhance the growth of a vibrant media in Liberia.

"You must as young graduates in the journalism profession be able to impact our society positively and productively during your respective journeys in the years ahead," Dr. Walker said.

The CUGSPS vice president noted that some media personnel in Liberia "have brought serious embarrassment to the journalism profession" in Liberia by accepting money for their services.

Dr. Walker also underscored the need for the graduates and Liberian journalists to cultivate the virtue of integrity that will impact the Liberian society positively.

He frowned on the grammatical challenges heard and seen on radio, TV and in print in Liberia and stressed the need for corrective measures to minimize these mistakes.

For his part, visiting BCLS lecturer Rev. J. Emmanuel Z. Bowier urged the graduates to learn to labor and wait through the fundamentals of journalism as they leave the school.

Rev. Bowier, who is also chairman of the Board of Advisors, reminded the graduates and guests that because he accepted the golden principles of wait and endurance, he ascended to several prominent positions in Liberia.

"Wait and work hard is the character of those who always accomplish good things at the end of the journey you have embarked upon in your various careers," Rev. Bowier concluded.

The founder and chief executive officer of the Liberia Ghana Missions (LGM), Rev. Emmanuel J. Giddings, said his institution is committed to supporting BCLS.

Rev. Giddings disclosed that plans are underway to establish a network of LGM students from vocational, university and other professional institutions in the country aimed at ensuring the professional enrichment of the graduates.

In an earlier statement, the founder of Path Media and organizer of the BCLS, George S. Stewart, noted that the vision of the institution is to give back to the Liberian society.

He said the first BCLS graduates are making some headway at the various media institutions in Liberia, even though not yet at editorial and news director levels.

Director Stewart also extended thanks and appreciation to the Eternal Love Winning Africa (ELWA) staff and management for their initial assistance to BCLS.

Authors

Edwin M. Fayia, III