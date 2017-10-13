Liberia: Ellen Congratulates Kingdom of Spain On National Day

President Ellen Johnson - Sirleaf has sent a message of congratulations to the King of Spain, His Majesty Felipe VI, on the occasion marking their National Day on Thursday, 12 October.

A Ministry of Foreign Affairs release issued Thursday, 12 October says National Day (Fiesta Nacional de España) or Hispanic Day (Día de la Hispanidad) is celebrated as an annual national public holiday in Spain on October 12.

It commemorates when Christopher Columbus first set foot in the Americas in 1492.

The anniversary of Columbus' landing in the New World on October 12, 1492, is widely celebrated throughout the Americas. It is known as Columbus Day in the United States and as Dia de la Raza in various Latin American countries.

Celebration of the anniversary in Spain dates to 1935, when the first festival was held in Madrid. The day was known asDia de la Hispanidad, emphasizing Spain's connection to the Hispandad, the international Hispanic community.

On November 27, 1981, a royal decree established Día de la Hispanidad as a national holiday.

According to a Foreign Ministry release, President Sirleaf, on behalf of the Government and people of Liberia and in her own name, extended cordial congratulations to King Felipe VI and the people of Spain.

"I note the significant progress that our two countries have made over the past decades within the context of our bilateral ties which continue to build momentum in our political, economic and cultural relations," the Liberian leader said.

She anticipates that this collaboration will continue to positively impact the bond of friendship subsisting between both countries noting, "As we endeavor together to contribute to the attainment of global peace and security, may I assure you of Liberia's fullest commitment and our intention to support international efforts in fighting global terrorism and climate change."

The Liberian leader, then, extended best wishes to His Majesty's personal wellbeing, and for the people of the Kingdom of Spain, happy celebration and continued peace and prosperity.