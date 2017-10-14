Kenya: Nasa, Jubilee Supporters Face Off in London

Jubilee and opposition supporters staged separate demos in London, UK on Friday.

National Super Alliance (Nasa) supporters held pro-Raila Odinga protests outside the UK Parliament.

Jubilee supporters on the other hand held their demo outside Chatham House where Mr Odinga was giving a speech.

They carried pro-Uhuru Kenyatta placards.

Mr Odinga, in his speech at Chatham House said he will not sign Form24A as he is out of the presidential race.

"Am officially out of the election, no need to sign form 24A," he told the audience.

A statement from the Independent Electoral and Boundaries commission had indicated that Mr Odinga has to sign the form for him to officially pull out of the race.

Later, the Nasa protesters went to Chatham House where they faced off with Jubilee supports.

Nasa supporters demanded for free and fair elections and were chanting "Uhuru must go".

Jubilee demonstrators said Mr Odinga should go back to Kenya and subject himself to elections.