The National Environment and Management Authority (NEMA) on Friday said they have so far arrested 20 people for violating plastic bag ban order.

During a press briefing at their offices, the authority said most affected counties include Nairobi, Mombasa, Bomet, Marsabit and Embu.

NEMA Director General Geoffrey Wahungu said two days ago they arrested 12 people in Bomet, 11 in Mombasa and three in Embu. Arrests have also been reported in Marsabit and in Nairobi.

ARRESTED

"We did manage to arrest a manufacturer who was manufacturing flat bags at 3am in the morning. Our officers have arrested many individuals and cautioned them to comply with the ban," said Wahungu.

Any person who contravenes the provision of the gazette notice shall be liable to a fine of not less than Sh2 million and not more than Sh4 million, or imprisonment of a term of not less than one year but not more than four years or to both.

On February 28, the Environment Cabinet Secretary Judi Wakhungu announced the ban on the use, manufacturing and importation of plastic bags.