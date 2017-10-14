13 October 2017

The East African (Nairobi)

Kenya: 3 Opposition Protesters Shot Dead in Western Kenya

Photo: Elisha Otieno/Daily Nation
75-year-old Jenifer Njenda was shot on the right shoulder as she left hospital for home in Migori.

Three people have been shot dead with two others sustaining injuries as opposition supporters clashed with police on Friday in western Kenya.

The three were killed after they allegedly attempted to storm into a police station in Bondo, the hometown of National Super Alliance (Nasa) leader Raila Odinga.

Witnesses said a crowd had gathered in front of the police station, who quickly scattered when police fired bullets.

Several ran inside the building, which is when two of them were shot dead.

"One of them has a large wound on the head and another on the chest. They are all lying there in a pool of blood," said Charleston Okelo, a witness.

Chaos reigned as police tried to disperse the angry crowd.

"Why are they shooting at innocent peaceful protesters? Why did they provoke people by shooting? Now they have killed two people," said protester Wilfred Ojwang.

Area police chief John Kiarie said he could not comment on the incident until he received "a comprehensive report of what really happened."

Nyanza Regional Coordinator Wilson Njega said the dead were among protesters who attacked police guarding shops in Bondo town.

He said the three were shot because "they wanted to loot".

Kisumu

In Homa Bay and Kisumu, police shot at protesters who had gathered to march to the centres of the two towns.

In Migori town, 75-year-old Jennifer Njenda was shot on the right shoulder as she left hospital for home.

She was rushed to back to the hospital where she is still undergoing treatment.

Ms Maureen Akoth, granddaughter of the woman, said her granny was staying with them because she was ailing.

"The bullet caught her as she left hospital in the company of my mother," she said.

Doctors at the hospital said she was out of danger.

More follows shortly. Kindly refresh the page for the fullest version.

