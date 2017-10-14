Kenya: Poll Agency Lists Five More Presidential Candidates

Kenya's electoral commission has gazetted additional names of candidates for the repeat presidential elections slated for October 26.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairman Wafula Chebukati listed Dr Ekuru Aukot, Mr Abduba Dida, Mr Joseph Nyagah, Mr Michael Wainaina and Mr Japheth Kavinga as candidates joining President Uhuru Kenyatta of Jubilee and Nasa's Raila Odinga in the race.

Dr Aukot, who successfully petitioned the High Court to compel the IEBC to include his name in the ballot paper, will be running on Thirdway Alliance ticket.

Mr Dida will run on Alliance for Real Change platform, while Mr Nyagah, Mr Wainaina and Mr Kavinga are independent candidates.

Mr Chebukati said the notice should be read together with an earlier one issued on September 29 on the ticket of President Kenyatta and Mr Odinga.

However, IEBC left out the name of former Lugari MP Cyrus Jirongo as he was recently declared bankrupt.

"The candidate Shakhalaga Kwa Jirongo is not eligible to participate in the fresh presidential election as he does not qualify under articles 137 and 99 (2) (f) of the Constitution," Mr Chebukati said.

He was recently declared insolvent by the court and as such he fails to meet one of the requirement to run for the highest office according to the Constitution.

Mr Odinga on Tuesday announced he would not take part, accusing the IEBC of failing to make fundamental reforms.