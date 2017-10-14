13 October 2017

The East African (Nairobi)

Kenya: Poll Agency Lists Five More Presidential Candidates

Tagged:

Related Topics

Kenya's electoral commission has gazetted additional names of candidates for the repeat presidential elections slated for October 26.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chairman Wafula Chebukati listed Dr Ekuru Aukot, Mr Abduba Dida, Mr Joseph Nyagah, Mr Michael Wainaina and Mr Japheth Kavinga as candidates joining President Uhuru Kenyatta of Jubilee and Nasa's Raila Odinga in the race.

Dr Aukot, who successfully petitioned the High Court to compel the IEBC to include his name in the ballot paper, will be running on Thirdway Alliance ticket.

Mr Dida will run on Alliance for Real Change platform, while Mr Nyagah, Mr Wainaina and Mr Kavinga are independent candidates.

Mr Chebukati said the notice should be read together with an earlier one issued on September 29 on the ticket of President Kenyatta and Mr Odinga.

However, IEBC left out the name of former Lugari MP Cyrus Jirongo as he was recently declared bankrupt.

"The candidate Shakhalaga Kwa Jirongo is not eligible to participate in the fresh presidential election as he does not qualify under articles 137 and 99 (2) (f) of the Constitution," Mr Chebukati said.

He was recently declared insolvent by the court and as such he fails to meet one of the requirement to run for the highest office according to the Constitution.

Mr Odinga on Tuesday announced he would not take part, accusing the IEBC of failing to make fundamental reforms.

Kenya

20 Arrested For Violating Plastic Ban Order

The National Environment and Management Authority (NEMA) on Friday said they have so far arrested 20 people for… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.