14 October 2017

This Day (Lagos)

Nigeria: Ogoni Clean-Up Commences Soon

More than year after the groundbreaking ceremony of the Ogoni clean-up was conducted by Vice President Yemi Osibanjo, and after exhausting several excuses to explain why the clean-up exercise has been delayed till date, the Minister of Environment, Usman Jibril on Friday assured that the clean-up of Ogoniland would commence soon.

The minister gave the assurance in Abuja at a pre-pres briefing on the forthcoming 11th National Council on Environment taking place on Monday, October 16th at the June 12 Cultural Centre in Abeokuta, Ogun State. He explained that the National Council on Environment was the highest policy making body on the environment sector which facilitates inter-governmental deliberations and guides consultation on environment issues at all levels of government.

