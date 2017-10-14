13 October 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Jonathan Denies Statement on Biafra

By Anthony Ogbonna

Former Nigerian President, Goodluck Ebele Jonathan has denied a statement credited to him on Biafra.

A statement signed by his Media Adviser, Mr. Ikechukwu Eze, the former president said the state alleged he delivered a speech in Texas wherein he allegedly addressed the issue of the place of the Niger Delta in the agitation of Biafra.

Ex-President Jonathan who described the report as pure fiction aimed at massaging the ego of the writer however advised those peddling such false claims to desist from it and rather channel their energies to productive ways at building a better Nigeria which everybody will be proud of.

"We have just been informed of the text of a speech fabricated in the name of former President Goodluck Jonathan in which he was alleged to have addressed the issue of the place of the Niger Delta in the agitation for Biafra.

"This is pure fiction which serves no purpose other than probably massage the ego of the faceless writer.

"The false report which is now spreading in the social media began this way: "Former President of Nigeria, Goodluck Ebere Jonathan yesterday delivered a lecture at Texas, United States... ".

"For the avoidance of doubt, Dr. Jonathan has neither been to Texas since he left office in 2015, nor sent anybody to represent him at any programme in the U.S. state.

Our advice to those who engage in this kind of untoward behaviour is to repent and apply their creative energy to productive ends, in line with the efforts to build the nation we all will be proud of."

