Tanzania: Tourism Arrivals Up 7% in 2 Months

The number of tourists increased by 7 per cent between July and August, Tanzania National Parks director general Allan Kijazi has said.

He told the third edition of Swahili International Tourism Export (Site) yesterday that the revenue of Sh75 billion was collected, up from the target of Sh70 billion. "We hope by end of this year the number of tourists will as a vigorous promotion has been undertaken by the Tanzania Tourists Board," Dr Kijazi said.

The target was to get 200,000 tourists but more of them were hosted.

Meanwhile, Southern Sun Hotel management plans to expand the conference rooms to meet customer demand.

Sales manager Jimmy Mwagumba said the hotel industry needed modern technologies such as teleconference and Skype. "Having new technologies is vital to improve our services and compete," he said. Southern Sun Hotel is participating in Site for the first time. "However, the event is important because it's part of meeting with potential customers and other stakeholders to exchange ideas. "More than 30 countries across the world are taking part in the expo, which attracted some 150 exhibitors. (Gadiosa Lamtey)