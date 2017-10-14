Tanzania: Union Seeks DC Intervention in Dispute

Mvomero District Commissioner Mohamed Utaly has been urged to intervene in a crisis facing Mtibwa Sugar Estate workers who are alleged to have been forced to write resignation letters while in police custody.

The Tanzania Plantation and Agricultural Workers Union (TPAWU) said it unsuccessfully tried to communicate with the company's management to find an amicable solution to the problem.

The sugar firm and police have denied reports that the workers were forced to resign.

TPAWU east zone secretary Nicholaus Ngowi told The Citizen that they wrote several official letters to the company asking to meet with the management but no response was given.

"We urge the DC to intervene in this issue as the management has refused to respond to our request," he stressed.

He said the company forced seven workers to write resignation letters under duress, something which is unlawful and should be dealt with accordingly.

TPAWU has communicated with Mr Utaly to organise meeting with Mtibwa management.

The company is accused of forcing the workers to write resignation letters in police custody on grounds that they were ringleaders in industrial action to demand a pay rise.

The seven workers, together with their 500 colleagues, threatened to strike last month to push for a ten percent salary increase as per contract agreement that was supposed to have been honoured since August.

Mr Utaly has confirmed receipt of the TPAWU letter, which named Mr Sudy Ntutuguru, Mr Japhary Lugenge, Mr Elisha Kipopele, Mr Mathias Kindole, Mr Tyson Gasper, Mr Benjamin Brosso and Mr Salmon Wahenga as the victims.

However, Mtibwa chief manager Stanley Rau said that the crisis had been resolved.

The company is alleged to have at least 2,500 employees, 600 of them being plantation workers who took part in the strike.