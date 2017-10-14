Zimbabwe: Criminals Posing as Vendors Jailed

A four-member gang of criminals posed as street vendors in Harare's central business district (CBD) and waylaid a man in the wee hours who was on his way to the bank before robbing him of his cellphone and $60 cash. Tendai Tembo (28) and his three accomplices pretended to be selling wares at the intersection of Jason Moyo and Julius Nyerere on October 7 at around 4am and pounced on Charles Karonga. Tembo was convicted of robbery after a full trial by magistrate Ms Josephine Sande and was sentenced to three years in prison. His accomplices are still at large.

Of the three years, Ms Sande set aside six months for five years on condition Tembo did not commit a similar offence within that period. Another six months were suspended on condition Tembo restitutes Karonga his money before October 31. Failure to pay the money, he will serve the six months behind bars. Tembo will serve an effective 24 months in jail. During mitigation, Tembo pleaded for the court's lenience and asked for a non-custodial sentence, saying his family depended on him as they survived from his vending business. In aggravation, prosecutor Mr Sebastian Mutizirwa told the court that only a custodial sentence would meet the justice of the offence.

He said community service or a fine would trivialise the offence. On October 7 at around 4am, Karonga was on his way to the bank to join a queue. When he got to the intersection of Jason Moyo and Julius Nyerere, he saw Tembo in the company of his accomplices 'selling' some wares. When he got to where the gang was standing, one of the gang suddenly grabbed him and they all punched and kicked him all over the body until he fell to the ground. They searched him and stole his mobile phone and wallet containing $60. The quartet then disappeared from the scene, leaving Karonga on the ground. He managed to scream for help and police officers who were on patrol rushed to his rescue. The police officers gave chase and managed to apprehend Tembo, who was still in possession of Karonga's mobile phone.