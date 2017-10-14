14 October 2017

Zimbabwe: Tsvangirai Returns From South African Hospital

Movement for Democratic Change leader Morgan Tsvangirai.

MDC-T leader Mr Morgan Tsvangirai returned home yesterday from South Africa where he was receiving treatment after falling ill last month at a workshop in Kadoma. On his return, Mr Tsvangirai was confronted by a fractured party whose members, including some in the top leadership, are doubting his capacity to contest the 2018 elections. Mr Tsvangirai, who is suffering from cancer of the colon, has not been seen in public since his health deteriorated.

His spokesperson Mr Luke Tamborinyoka yesterday said Mr Tsvangirai arrived in Harare in the company of his wife Elizabeth. "President Morgan Tsvangirai touched down this afternoon from South Africa where he has been receiving routine medical treatment after he went public last year that he was suffering from cancer of the colon," said Mr Tamborinyoka.

He said Mr Tsvangirai would be resuming his duties soon. "Starting this weekend, president Tsvangirai will resume what he knows best: galvanising the nation to register to vote following a nationwide voter registration blitz that kicked off on Tuesday," said Mr Tamborinyoka.

Last week, MDC-T national executive member and Bulawayo South legislator Mr Eddie Cross indicated that Mr Tsvangirai may not be able to take part in next year's elections due to ill-health.

Writing on his blog, Mr Cross alleged that Mr Tsvangirai's family was not confident that the MDC-T president would be able to contest next year's election. "Now, just as we expect a wave of support for our 2018 Chakachia programme, he is suffering from an aggressive form of colon cancer (sic)," wrote Mr Cross.

