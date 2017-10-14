Zimbabwe: Woman Takes Poo as Evidence to Court

A Chitungwiza woman brought her poo to court as evidence that she was assaulted by her son's landlord for demanding her 5kg bag of maize meal. The alleged assault occurred when Doreen Mupfunya (42) of Unit N went to her son's landlord's house, Josphat Chiposi (32), demanding the maize meal which he had allegedly stolen.

The incident occurred on September 7 at around 11am. Mupfunya told the court that on arrival at Chiposi's house, he pushed her out before arming himself with an iron bar which he used to hit her on the face. He allegedly kicked and pulled her. Mupfunya said she messed herself as a result of the assault. After the incident, Mupfunya reported the matter to the police, leading to Chiposi's arrest. When Chiposi was brought to court for trial, Mupfunya, in a bid to buttress her case, said she had brought her waste as evidence that she messed herself following the attack.

The prosecutor Mr Norman Koropi could not allow her to produce the waste as evidence. Appearing before Chitungwiza magistrate Ms Yeukai Chigodora, Chiposi denied assault charges and was remanded to October 20 for judgement. Ms Chigodora requested that the doctor who examined Mupfunya be brought to court to testify on the injuries indicated on the medical affidavit. The medical report indicated that Mupfunya could have suffered permanent injuries.