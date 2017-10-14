14 October 2017

The East African (Nairobi)

Somalia: Huge Explosion Hits Somali Capital Mogadishu

By Abdulkadir Khalif & AFP

A vehicle exploded at a busy road junction in the Somali capital Mogadishu on Saturday afternoon, killing at least 20 people and wounding many others, police said.

"Initial reports from emergency departments indicate more than 20 bodies picked up off the street and many more are under the wreckage of buildings destroyed by the blast," said Ibrahim Mohamed, a senior police officer.

A truck loaded with explosives detonated at the K5 intersection.

The area, known as Zoppe, is lined with government offices, hotels, and shops.

Witnesses said the blast, which threw a thick cloud of smoke into the sky that could be seen across the city, badly damaged a nearby hotel and left scenes of devastation on the busy road.

Story updated. More follows

