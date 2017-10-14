Kenya: Six Killed as South Sudanese Gunmen Attack School

Photo: The East African

Five students and a security guard were shot dead early Saturday morning at a secondary school in Turkana County in northwestern Kenya.

Confirming the incident, Turkana County Commissioner Seif Matata said one of the attackers was a student at the Lokichogio Mixed Secondary School who had been suspended due to indiscipline.

The attack, according to the county chief, occurred between 3:30am and 4am.

"Several students were injured. We cannot confirm the number until we liaise with the hospital," Mr Matata told journalists in Lodwar town, the county's capital, before leaving for the school, which is about 200 kilometres from the Kenya-South Sudan border.

"The preliminary information we have is that this attack was carried out by a student of the school in the company of other unknown people," he said.

The student was only identified as Abraham and, according to Mr Matata, is from the Toposa tribe of South Sudan.

The student is said to have issued threats to his teachers and fellow learners after he was kicked out of school.

Girls injured

"He was heard telling fellow students that he is going to burn the school or he will come back and avenge because of the suspension," the county chief said.

The student is said to have gone to the school with about three other people in the wee hours Saturday and shot dead the security guard.

"(They) proceeded to the boys' dormitory where they targeted particular students whom they thought were behind his suspension," Mr Matata said.

The administrator said the gunmen shot the students before moving to the girls' dormitory where they injured several others.

"We are appealing to everybody to remain calm while the police do the investigation and apprehend the culprits," said Mr Matata.