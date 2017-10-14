13 October 2017

The East African (Nairobi)

Angola: Seven Killed in Plane Crash

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: The East African
By Arnaldo Vieira

Seven passengers and crew died in a plane crash in Cuilo, a town in northeast Angola near the DR Congo border, a government official said Friday.

According to Mr Luís António Solo, head of Aero Accidents Investigation and Prevention Office (GPIAA), the Brazilian-built Embraer aircraft crashed shortly after take-off killing three crew members and four passengers.

"The plane left Kamakenzo airport in Dundo for Luanda at 4:58pm (1558 GMT) on Thursday. We lost contact shortly after take-off," he told a press briefing in the capital Luanda.

The flight, operated by Air Guicango, is thought to have crashed into Nacarumbo lake just south of Cuilo municipality.

Among the seven aboard were a Portuguese national and a South African.

The cause of the crash is still unknown but Mr Solo said the aircraft had recently suffered "malfunctions".

Two military helicopters were dispatched to the region to locate the wreckage and the victims' bodies.

Angola has a poor air safety record and all of the oil-rich African country's airlines are banned from operating within the European Union except for the flag-carrier TAAG.

-Additional reporting by AFP

Angola

Africa's Growth Expected to Lag Behind, Says IMF

Projected economic growth in sub-Saharan Africa is on average lagging behind that in the world generally, says the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.