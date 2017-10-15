Nigeria: Buhari Committed to Tackling 'Concerns of N' Delta Region, Says Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN has reiterated the commitment of the Buhari administration to addressing the prevailing challenges concerning development in the Niger Delta region, even as he expressed the desire of the Federal Government towards sustainable peace in the oil-rich region.

Osinbajo stated this in a keynote address at the Nigerian and Enterprises Summit and Honours (NESH) Oil and Gas tagged, 'Peace and Sustainable Development of Nigeria Oil and Gas Producing Areas', held in Asaba, Delta State at the weekend. Vice President was represented at the occasion by the Minister of State for Petroleum, Dr. Ibe Emmanuel Kachikwu, whose personal address also reaffirmed government's commitment to peace and security as key to industrial development in Nigeria.

Osinbajo noted that the government has set definite targets for achieving the development programme fashioned specifically for the Niger Delta, with strict timelines towards the achievement of the numerous projects, including modular refineries and other job-creation schemes.

He said, "Our administration is committed to tackling the prevailing concerns of the Niger Delta region. We have set for ourselves ambitious targets in that regard, with very strict timelines.

"The achievement of these targets will ensure robust sustainable development of the Nigerian oil and gas producing areas, thereby fostering peace and development in the nation.

"One of these targets is a framework for stabilising the entire Niger Delta region. Huge efforts are being exerted by the administration to ensure that violence and restiveness in these producing areas remain a thing of the past."

On the proposed modular refineries in the region, he revealed that "Government has engaged with numerous entrepreneurs, international and local investors aiming to partake in such and exciting enterprise."

While commending the founder of NESH, Mr. Emeka Ugwu-Oju, as well collaborators for the initiative, the Vice president expressed hope that "the NESH team and partners will align with these initiatives (of the federal government) through individual and collective contribution of knowledge, technical expertise and investment."

He described the theme of the roundtable as apt, saying, "One of the cardinal objectives of the Buhari administration is the entrenchment of peace and the provision of security to all areas of our nation.

"You will recall, for the most part of this year, under the directives of President Muhammadu Buhari, I had series of engagements with communities in the Niger Delta region with a view to ensuring that communities of the area are collectively engaged in the process of development of resources located in their areas."

"The concept of modular refineries stems from the need to stop illegal refining known to contribute substantially towards the damage of the environment of the oil and gas producing areas", he said.

Osinbajo said the boomerang resulting from such destruction extends into all aspects of the communities living in this region, stressing that a polluted environment disallows for favorable investments.

"It is our hope the NESH team and partners will align with these initiatives through individual and collective contribution of knowledge technical expertise and direct investment", he declared.

According to him, the federal government is ready to provide the enabling business environment, the right incentive and other targeted support, required to realise these aspirations.

Ugwu-Oju, who noted that the "NESH is meant to be a platform for celebrating entrepreneurship in Nigeria", stressed that the business of actual development of any given place remains that of the entrepreneurs.

"The responsibility of the government is to provide the enabling environment for businesses to thrive and development sustained for the optimal benefit of the citizenry", he said, adding that ensuring peace and security in the oil and gas producing areas of Nigeria was critical in the spirit of diversification of the country's economy, especially as the value of oil and gas are bound to drop in the next 20 years.

The event was declared open by the Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, represented by the Commissioner for Oil and Gas, Mofe Pirah, and commended the organisers of the Round-table for choosing an appropriate theme.

Founded by Ugwu-Oju, the summit now has a long list of recipients of the NESH Honours, including National Security Adviser, Major General Babagana Monguno (rtd), Delta State Governor, Senator Okowa, and the Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, Dr. Kachikwu.

According to Ugwu-Oju, the initiative is about bringing people together, creating a roadmap and taking action. He observed that his organisation is ready to work with any government organ in a bid to promote peace, training and security in the Niger Delta region.

Others on the list of recipients are Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Pastor Usani Uguru Usani, Brigadier General Paul Boroh, HRM King Alfred Diete Spiff, Chief TK Ogoriba, and Dr. Andrew Iyamu amongst others.