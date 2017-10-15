Rwanda: KIM-University Graduates Tipped on Job Creation

Rwanda needs more innovators, job creators and research-based skills that can make an impact in promoting entrepreneurship that can benefit a bigger community on the labour market, Dr. Papias Musafiri Malimba, the Minister for Education, has said.

Minister Malimba was speaking on Friday during the 6th graduation ceremony at KIM-University.

A total of 587 students completed their studies in different programs. They include 576 undergraduates in Business Management, including 391 females and 185 males, as well as 11 post graduates in business administration.

Malimba congratulated both the graduates for the milestone and their parents' tireless support. He cautioned them to keep the right path they started by making a an impact on the country's economic development through a series of innovative and creative entrepreneurship that can challenge not only the local but also regional market.

He said, "The country needs innovators and creators of knowledge, through research, that can make an impact in promoting entrepreneurship and employment creation. To achieve this, there is need for enhanced quantity and quality academic staff that can impact in this long-term framework to denounce mediocrity, but build a better education system"

Prof Peter John Opio, the University vice Chancellor, told graduates to be more competitive on the labour market by turning challenges into opportunities.

"Graduation is an exciting undertaking, but a challenging one as well. With courage and passion, get hold of every opportunity in what you do and do your possible best to create more for the community," he told graduates.

As a motivation for the graduates, the University awarded the best performing students with a discount of half the school fees they were paying, once they want to continue their studies at the university.

Ronald Twahirwa, who was among the best performing students, spoke on behalf of the graduates and urged his fellow graduards to transfer their skills on the job market.

"This is a starting point to achieve further milestones. We now feel fully competent and ready to deal with all entrepreneurial challenges, thanks to the skills acquired.

Some of us already own our own enterprises and this is an indicator that we are even ready to make more space on the labour market, thanks to the spirit of competitiveness we have," he said.

Expanding academic services

The university has completed a new Rwf3 billion facility, known as RUPET which will improve and expand the university's academic services.

The building which was officially inaugurated by Minister Musafiri consists of a 450-seater lecture hall, two computer labs with around 200 computers, 1 library that can accommodate at least 200 students during course revisions, 25 lecture rooms and a staff offices that can host 50 staff members.

Thanks to the new facility, the university can now admit 2000 more students, in addition to at least 1000 that it was currently admitting before the facility was completed.