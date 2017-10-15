Nigeria: Over 30 Houses Burnt, Eight Arrested as Crisis Engulf Plateau Community

Jos — At least 30 houses have been burnt and several other properties including farmlands destroyed in the aftermath of a fresh feud between Fulani herders and the native Irigwe of Miango Community in Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The fresh development has forced the Governor of the state to impose a dusk-to-dawn curfew in the local government to forestall escalation.

A resident of the community Mr. Moses Adi while narrating the recent onslaught on the community said it may not be unconnected with previous killings in crisis in Ancha Village of the local government in which a Fulani boy was killed leading to a reprisal that claimed over 20 lives.

He said that since the incident there has been pockets of killings around the villages in the community as some where attacked and killed in their farmlands and on their ways to the markets.

He said the recent incident happened on Friday when suspected herders swooped on the villages attacking and burning their houses, adding that over 30 houses were razed by fire in the attack.

Adi said that the Soldiers drafted to the area have not helped matters as they have conducted house-to-house search collecting the few weapons they have in their houses for self-defense, thereby making them vulnerable to attackers.

The military Special Task Force (STF), which confirmed the attack, said more soldiers have been drafted to the area to maintain peace, noting that eight persons have been arrested in connection with the recent attack.

Spokesman of the force, Captain Umar Adam added that the soldiers are also conducting vehicular checks at various checkpoints mounted in the community.