15 October 2017

This Day (Lagos)

Nigeria: Boko Haram Militants Surrender to Authorities in Cameroon

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Anayo Okolie

No fewer than 60 men who said they were captured by the Boko Haram terrorist group and forced to fight have surrendered to authorities in northern Cameroon.

According to reports, after spending two years with Boko Haram, the men decided to flee with their families and hand themselves in, according to several men who had surrendered and spoke to journalists at a ceremony in the town of Mozogo on Friday.

A total of nearly 400 people originally from Cameroon - 58 men, 86 women and 244 children - said they had been taken hostage by Boko Haram fighters during attacks on their villages and taken to Nigeria, where they were forced to join the jihadist group.

The men told reporters they had fought for Boko Haram and were laying down their arms of their own will. They surrendered at the border with Nigeria to a village vigilante group formed to combat the jihadists. The vigilantes then handed them over to the authorities.

Head of the group, Ousmane Kouila, said they had been out on patrol in the border area when they met the fleeing Boko Haram fighters. "They said they were returning, and that they were surrendering," he said.

The local governor went to meet them and ordered them to be moved away from the border to avoid any reprisals by Boko Haram.

"We are counting on them to also convince others who are hesitating (to surrender) and there are a lot of them they tell us," said governor of the Far North region, Midjiyawa Bakari. Authorities would provide the escapees with psychological help, he said.

"They have been through brainwashing, perhaps also having taken an oath on the Koran or made a blood pact," the governor said, adding they needed help with "all they must have endured" in the hands of Boko Haram.

Nigeria

Zuma Charges African Leaders on Education

South African President, Jacob Zuma, has urged African leaders to invest more in the education African children, saying… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.