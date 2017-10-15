Nigeria: Israel, Nigeria Partner on Education of Children With Special Needs

Abuja — The Deputy Chief of Mission of the Embassy of Israel in Abuja, Nadav Goren, has disclosed of plans to collaborate with Nigeria in building capacity for the education of children suffering from autism and other disabilities.

The move, which according to Goren is part of efforts at expanding relations with Nigeria and also contributing to the development of humanity is coming at a time stakeholders are lamenting government's neglect of the education of children with special needs.

Goren made the disclosure when he, in company of a staff of the Sheeba Medical Center in Israel, visited the Zamarr Institute/Centre for Children with Special Education Needs in Abuja. He said the purpose of the visit was to personally assess the facility with a view to collaborating with the Institute in the area of capacity building.