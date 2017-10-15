15 October 2017

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Censors Board Seizes Uncensored Films in Benin City

Tagged:

Related Topics

The National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB) has seized uncensored and unclassified films and video works, including pornographic films, valued at millions of naira in Benin City. The raid, which took place in collaboration with the men of The Nigeria Police, occurred in various locations in Benin City. Some of the locations raided included Oba Market Road, Ibiwe Street, Ebo Street, Upper Sokponba Road, 3rd Circular Road and 2nd Circular Road, all located in Benin City.

According to Assistant Director of the board in charge of Edo State, Mr.Ogbonna Onwumere, the raid would be extended to other parts of Edo State, such as Ekpoma, Auchi and Uromi. According to him, the board, since the inception of its new Executive Director, Alhaji Adedayo Thomas, has exhibited zero tolerance to uncensored and unclassified films and pornographic materials. This, the board has shown by the raid of the once dreaded Alaba International Market in Lagos and other cities in the country, including Abuja, Kaduna, among others.

The new mantra in the board is to sanitise the film market and ensure that Nigerian youths are not allowed to consume unwholesome video materials.The films seized include 20in 1 video films, unclassified foreign films and pornographic materials. The board, by the raids, wants to ensure that owners of films and video works get value from their investments thereby contributing to the nation's gross domestic product. It is also making a statement to investors in the film sector that as the regulator, the board has the primary duty of providing an enabling environment for investors to thrive.

The board also challenged operators in the sector not to wait for the board to raid their shops by ensuring that they purchase film products that are censored and classified by the board, which also used the opportunity of the raid to remind those arrested to regularise their registration.

Nigeria

Zuma Charges African Leaders on Education

South African President, Jacob Zuma, has urged African leaders to invest more in the education African children, saying… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Guardian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.