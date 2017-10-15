Nigeria: Censors Board Seizes Uncensored Films in Benin City

The National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB) has seized uncensored and unclassified films and video works, including pornographic films, valued at millions of naira in Benin City. The raid, which took place in collaboration with the men of The Nigeria Police, occurred in various locations in Benin City. Some of the locations raided included Oba Market Road, Ibiwe Street, Ebo Street, Upper Sokponba Road, 3rd Circular Road and 2nd Circular Road, all located in Benin City.

According to Assistant Director of the board in charge of Edo State, Mr.Ogbonna Onwumere, the raid would be extended to other parts of Edo State, such as Ekpoma, Auchi and Uromi. According to him, the board, since the inception of its new Executive Director, Alhaji Adedayo Thomas, has exhibited zero tolerance to uncensored and unclassified films and pornographic materials. This, the board has shown by the raid of the once dreaded Alaba International Market in Lagos and other cities in the country, including Abuja, Kaduna, among others.

The new mantra in the board is to sanitise the film market and ensure that Nigerian youths are not allowed to consume unwholesome video materials.The films seized include 20in 1 video films, unclassified foreign films and pornographic materials. The board, by the raids, wants to ensure that owners of films and video works get value from their investments thereby contributing to the nation's gross domestic product. It is also making a statement to investors in the film sector that as the regulator, the board has the primary duty of providing an enabling environment for investors to thrive.

The board also challenged operators in the sector not to wait for the board to raid their shops by ensuring that they purchase film products that are censored and classified by the board, which also used the opportunity of the raid to remind those arrested to regularise their registration.