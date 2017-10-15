15 October 2017

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Council Boss Faults Imposition of Curfew in Plateau

By Isa Abdulsalami Ahovi

Jos — Following a misunderstanding between suspected herdsmen and Irigwe community of Bassa local government of Plateau State, which led to imposition of curfew in the area, eight people were arrested yesterday by troops of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH) in Jos.

Spokesman of the special task force, Captain Umar Adam, who disclosed this to journalists in Jos, yesterday, pointed out that investigation was on to track the perpetrators.

Houses were burnt yesterday even as one young man aged 24 was ambushed and cruelly murdered in the attack, while his girl friend escaped with serious injuries inflicted on her by the assailants.

Adam denied that troops of OPSH were moving round private homes collecting cutlasses which citizens kept to protect themselves, saying that OPSH was everywhere to ensure that peace reigned in the area.

But commenting on the ugly incident, former chairman, Barkin Ladi local government council, Dr. Emmanuel Loman, declared that Plateau people, especially the security operatives were not telling citizens the truth.

He disclosed that the perpetrators of the dastard acts are well known to the security personnel, adding that if the truth was not told, he did not see how true security would reign in the area.

Speaking on the attack on the Irigwe community, which forced the state government to impose a dusk to dawn curfew on the local council, Loman argued that Irigwe Chiefdom ordinarily should be expected to take up arms to defend themselves in view of attacks of that nature.

Loman added: "There are some bad eggs during the military recruitment. Some terrorists are unwittingly being recruited. Some are recruited to defend their religion. Again, the country is being run along religious lines. How do we get peace?"

