Nigeria: Osinbajo Wants Alumni, Private Sector Support for Education

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said there is urgent need for alumni and private sector support for tertiary education in Nigeria, as government alone cannot fully fund universities.

Speaking at the 2017 distinguished alumni awards and celebration of University of Lagos at 55, Osinbajo observed that universities are great only because they run on the steam of alumni and private sector support.

The Pro Chancellor, Dr. Wale Babalakin, tasked the federal government to give more autonomy to universities, though noted that the major challenge tertiary institutions are facing is finance.

"No Nigerian university is in the first 800 universities in the world. When our universities cannot compete favourably with others, it means we have to change the structure to do better."

Awardees were: Dr. Wale Babalakin SAN, Dr. John Abebe, Mr Mustafa Chike-Obi, Hon.Femi Gbajabiamila, Sen. Victor Ndoma Egba OFR, Mr. Godwin Obla LLB, Mrs. Winnifred Ekanem Oyo-Ita, Mr. Mutiu Sunmonu CON, Prof. Rahamon Ade Bello FAEng, Dr. D.K Olukoya, Mr. Oluwaseun Badejo, Akoka Axis, Engineering Alumni set of 1969-1972 and Law Class of 1980-1983.