Kenya: Opposition MPs Threaten Court Action Against Amendments to Poll Law

Machakos — Opposition leaders are planning to file a case in court on Monday to block President Uhuru Kenyatta from signing into law electoral changes.

The leaders say the changes are against the constitution and illegal.

Speaking in Makueni county, Makueni Member of Parliament Dan Maanzo said the ruling party did not put in consideration the Constitution while passing the amendments to electoral laws.

"On Monday I'll be in court," Maanzo said in a public address to his constituents.

The legislator also criticised Acting Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi for what he termed as police using excessive force during the National Super Alliance demonstrations.

He now wants Matiangi to be held accountable for the killings that took place in Bondo during NASA's Friday demonstrations.

"We condemn the killings that are going on now, in fact they are genocide in nature," he said.

His sentiments were echoed by former Machakos Senator Johnson Muthama who said as NASA they will not participate in the repeat polls scheduled for later this month.