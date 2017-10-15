15 October 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenyatta, Ruto Take Campaigns to Karatina and Nyahururu

Tagged:

Related Topics

Nairobi — President Uhuru Kenyatta and Deputy President William Ruto on Sunday took their campaigns for the October 26 fresh poll to their strongholds of Karatina (Nyeri County) and Nyahururu (Laikipia County).

A statement from the Presidential Strategic Communication Unit reading: "President Kenyatta will re-emphasise that the only path to the presidency is through the ballot and the Kenyan Constitution does not provide for a negotiated government."

The President and the Deputy President's meet-the-people tour of Karatina and Nyahururu comes on the heels of a similar tour Saturday when they addressed rallies at Kenol in Murang'a County and Ndumberi in Kiambu County.

Mobilising voters to turn up in large numbers to reaffirm their supreme will in the October 26 fresh presidential election.

Kenya

Ruling Jubilee, Nasa Plot for Election Storm

The ruling Jubilee Party has employed a broad spectrum of strategies to legitimise President Uhuru Kenyatta's victory in… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.