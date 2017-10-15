Kenyatta, Ruto Take Campaigns to Karatina and Nyahururu

Nairobi — President Uhuru Kenyatta and Deputy President William Ruto on Sunday took their campaigns for the October 26 fresh poll to their strongholds of Karatina (Nyeri County) and Nyahururu (Laikipia County).

A statement from the Presidential Strategic Communication Unit reading: "President Kenyatta will re-emphasise that the only path to the presidency is through the ballot and the Kenyan Constitution does not provide for a negotiated government."

The President and the Deputy President's meet-the-people tour of Karatina and Nyahururu comes on the heels of a similar tour Saturday when they addressed rallies at Kenol in Murang'a County and Ndumberi in Kiambu County.

Mobilising voters to turn up in large numbers to reaffirm their supreme will in the October 26 fresh presidential election.