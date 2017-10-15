Kenya: Jubilee Trains Agents in Readiness for Oct 26 Poll

Nairobi — Jubilee Secretary General Raphael Tuju says the party has been training its agents for the last 3 days, ahead of the October 26 repeat Presidential elections.

According to Tuju, on Sunday alone, the party trained 823 trainers as part of its response to the Supreme Court directive that a fresh presidential election be held within 60 days.

Tuju urged the opposition coalition, the National Super Alliance, to do the same and rescind their decision to withdraw from the poll.

"Our activities since the September 1 ruling have been to comply, prepare and campaign for the fresh election while our opponents have only been engaged in press conferences and collecting money from poor citizens," he said.

Tuju says the role of agents in an election is critical to ensuring fairness and transparency and has asked NASA to learn from the annulled August 8 poll and ensure the agents it deploys are properly briefed.

He says had the Opposition properly deployed its agents as it had made noise about doing, they would not have had to rely on the results from the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission to make their case before the Supreme Court.

"Even in the August 8 elections, NASA was unable to deploy even half of the number of required agents. They were so disorganised that in some parts of the country, they did not have agents."