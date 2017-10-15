The National Super Alliance MPs are now appealing to international agencies to move in and help investigate acts of genocide allegedly committed by police on pro-Nasa supporters as anti-IEBC demonstrations across the country continue.

Siaya Senator James Orengo, who led at least 10 Nasa MPs in Nairobi on Saturday, appealed to the Independent Police Oversight Authority, Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch, Kenya Human Rights Commission and Independent Medical Legal Unit to move to Bondo and investigate the killing of Kenyans by police.

"We are appealing to credible human rights organisations to investigate the profiling and killing of Nasa supporters without justification.

"They want to turn Nasa areas into the Biafra or Kosovo of Kenya. President Uhuru Kenyatta and his officers must be prepared to shoulder the consequences," Mr Orengo said.

"If the brutality against our people continues, we will not sit back and be butchered. We will take actions that will ensure self-defence against a marauding State," he said, adding; "we warn Mr Kenyatta to be aware that he is steadily driving the country towards the end of Kenya as we know it."

CRIMINALS

The MPs, who included Junet Mohamed (Suna East), Opiyo Wandayi (Ugunja), Tim Wanyonyi (Westlands) and Busia Woman Representative Florence Mutua, accused acting Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i and Police Inspector-General Joseph Boinnet of unveiling and executing a policy to eliminate Nasa supporters.

On Friday, three unarmed people were shot dead at close range by police in Bondo town as pro-Nasa supporters intensified their anti-IEBC protests across the country.

The police have struggled to explain the "rationale for the killings".

Whereas Mr Boinnet claimed the three were shot while trying to invade a police station, another officer said they were looting a shop.

POLICE STATION

Those shot included a 75-year-old woman, who is fighting for her life in hospital.

Another senior officer said they were shot as they attacked a police officer in the course of the protests.

"Our supporters on the ground have said none of these theories is true.

"We have commenced our own investigations and welcome all agencies to help understand what happened in Bondo and other parts of the country," Mr Orengo noted.

SECURITY

He said that in Nairobi, Mombasa, Kisumu, Bondo, Migori and Homa Bay, police broke up the demos forcefully, resulting in several injuries, destruction of property and, most unfortunately, the death of three protesters.

"The life of a Kenyan is more important than anything else that Matiang'i is trying to protect.

"This regime has suspended the Constitution; if they continue, we will be forced to defend ourselves," Mr Mohamed said.

In Kisumu, more than two dozen people were hospitalised with conditions ranging from gunshot wounds to tear-gas inhalation.

Among those hospitalised were over 20 pupils of Mount Carmel Academy whose school was invaded by policemen who threw tear-gas canisters at pupils in the middle of a lesson.

PUBLIC ORDER

This is the second time police have attacked kindergarten pupils in Kisumu.

In Homa Bay and Migori towns, the police opened fire on demonstrators, wounding several. A number of survivors are in hospital.

According to residents, the school was not a scene of the protests, but the police "still went ahead to attack it and endanger pupils".

"We have reasonable grounds to believe that these two State officers -- Matiang'i and Boinnet -- are criminally responsible for crimes against humanity that are systematically being meted out on Nasa supporters and their leaders in the name of preserving public order."

GANGS

He said that Nasa holds the two responsible for the hiring of militias dressed in police fatigues and armed with tear gas and guns.

These gangs, together with the police, Mr Orengo said, are carrying out widespread and systematic attacks against members of the population perceived as supporting Nasa and its leaders.

"We have seen police officers armed with daggers and guns; we have seen militia in police uniform roaming the streets and descending on Nasa supporters while carrying tear gas canisters.

"These police officers and support militia have express authority to murder, rape and commit other forms of inhumane acts with State protection and pay," Mr Wandayi said.

MILITIA

Mr Orengo said that a group christened Nairobi Business Community had been attacking pro-Nasa demonstrators without police intervention.

"The sole purpose of these actions is to help Mr Kenyatta and Jubilee keep power at all costs.

"We warn that this country will pay heavily for these policies if they are not stopped now."

CHILOBA

In Migori, politicians vowed to continue mobilising their supporters to stage anti-IEBC demos despite the Friday chaos.

Led by Suna West MP Peter Masara and Nyatike MP Tom Odege, the politicians said they would not relent in pushing for removal of IEBC CEO Ezra Chiloba from office.

The politicians accused the police of using excessive force on peaceful demonstrators.

"We want to tell Matiang'i that he still lives in the past if he thinks he can issue orders against our constitutional right to picket.

"From next Monday, we will be in the streets of Migori town every day until Nasa demands are met," Mr Masara said.

NO ELECTION

On Friday, demonstrations in Migori town turned chaotic as protesters engaged police in running battles.

Three people, including a 75-year-old woman and a boda boda operator, were shot and injured.

"We want to call for a bigger turnout from Monday to press for free and fair elections," Mr Masara said.

The politicians reiterated the call by Nasa presidential candidate Raila Odinga that there would be no election on October 26.

PROTESTS

They said they were ready to ensure that no poll takes place in their constituencies.

Similar sentiments were expressed by Siaya Governor Cornel Rasanga and Alego Usonga MP Sam Atandi, who led anti-IEBC demos in Ugunja and Siaya towns.

In Bondo, local MP Gideon Ochanda vowed to take legal action on police for using live ammunition against protesters on Friday.

But Nyanza police boss Leonard Katana accused protesters of attacking police station.

Reports by David Mwere, Nelcon Odhiambo and Vivere Nandiemo