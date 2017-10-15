Somalia Holds National Day of Mourning

Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed has declared three days of mourning, following a deadly explosion in Mogadishu on Saturday.

President Mohamed ordered the national flag to be flown at half-mast in honour of those killed after a truck bomb exploded at a busy junction.

The five kilometre junction is in Hodan District, a commercial part in the city.

CASUALTIES

The number of casualties has not yet been established.

President Mohamed visited scene at Zoppe then went to various medical facilities to check on the injured.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility, but Al-Shabaab terrorists carry out frequent bombings in the country.